Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed praised by RC Lens teammate

RC Lens midfielder Seko Fofana has praised Salis Abdul Samed for his important role for the club this season.

The Ghanaian, who joined the French club in the summer transfer window, has been an excellent addition, and his midfield partner Fofana is delighted to be playing alongside a "soldier."

Samed, 22, has yet to miss a game this season, and his numbers have been impressive, earning him massive praise from Fofana.

"He was able to adapt quickly. Douc' also knew him, so he described his personality to us before leaving [for Crystal Palace ndlr]. He is really a soldier, he is ready to take all the risks for the group," Fofana said.

And like every newcomer, Salis Abdul Samed sought some advice from the team's executives. Namely, Seko Fofana, among others.

"The only advice I gave him: be himself, play simple, take risks too. And with all that, everything was going to fall into place. We have a way of playing that makes it pointless to hide in the end. We were even talking about it earlier, I said to him: you take care of the defensive aspect, I take care of the front (laughs). But now, Salis is really important for us, he has progressed compared to what he was doing in Clermont. We hope he can do even more."