Ghanaian midfielder Sampson Agyapong joins UAE club Gulf United

Former Ghana youth international Sampson Agyapong has completed a move to UAE Division One side Gulf United, becoming one of the club's nine new signings aimed at boosting their squad for the second half of the season.

Agyapong joins Gulf United from West African Football Academy (WAFA) in the Ghana Premier League, where he made a name for himself as a promising young midfielder.

His departure from WAFA comes as the club looks to strengthen its squad amidst a challenging season.

Gulf United took to social media to announce the arrival of their new signings, highlighting their commitment to reinforcing their squad during the January transfer window.

The club expressed excitement about Agyapong's addition, believing that his experience and skillset will play a vital role in their quest to avoid relegation.

For Agyapong, this move represents a return to familiar territory, having previously played for Al Ain U21 in the UAE.

The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to bring his technical ability and vision to the table, helping Gulf United secure crucial points in their battle against relegation.

With 13 games remaining in the season, Gulf United sit precariously close to the relegation zone.

The club's management has made a concerted effort to strengthen the squad, bringing in a total of nine new players during the transfer window.

Agyapong's signing is seen as a key component of this strategy, as they look to shore up their midfield and create more scoring opportunities.