Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Gidi scores as Zilina thump Dukla Banska in Slovakia

Midfielder Samuel Gidi scored in Slovakia as MSK Zilina defeated Dukla Banska Bystrica in the topflight league.

The defensive midfielder opened the scoring in the 4-1 victory on Friday night.

Gidi connected from an Adrian Kapralik cross to give the hosts the lead after 16 minutes.

The Yellow and Greens doubled their lead eight minutes later through Patril Myslovic as they went into the break with a two goal advantage.

After the break Adrian Kapralik extended the lead with twenty minutes left before David Duris hit the final nail in Dukla Banska's coffin.

The visitors pulled one back late in the game through David Depetris.