Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Obeng scores first goal for Italian side Empoli

Empoli attacking midfielder Samuel Obeng opened his scoring account for the club with a stunning goal in a 3-0 victory over Sampdoria in the Italian U18 youth league.

The 18-year-old Ghanaian wasted no time in making an impact as he found the back of the net within four minutes with a long-range effort from behind the 18-yard box, following a headed clearance by a Sampdoria defender.

Obeng, who joined Empoli from EurAfrica, a Greater Accra division two club in March, has been patient for his opportunity, despite impressing during the Viareggio tournament. This was his first appearance in the youth league, having been part of the U19 matchday squad over the past month.

"I'm very happy for the victory and glad to have scored for the team. I have been working hard and learning a lot since moving to Empoli. Hopefully, this will be the first of many goals for me," said Obeng.

It was a confident display from Obeng, who showed glimpses of his attacking prowess throughout the game, and his performance will have undoubtedly caught the attention of Empoli's coaching staff.