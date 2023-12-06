GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Pimpong shines with goal in Mukura Victory Sports' dominant victory in Rwanda League

Published on: 06 December 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Pimpong made a significant impact on Wednesday afternoon as Mukura Victory Sports secured a resounding 4-1 victory over Kiyovu in a Rwanda Premier League week 13 fixture at the Huye Stadium.

The thrilling encounter saw The former Dreams FC man overcoming an early deficit, with Pimpong playing a crucial role. Introduced in the 76th minute, Pimpong showcased his goal-scoring prowess, finding the net just ten minutes later with a sublime finish.

Having joined Mukura Victory in August as a free agent after stints with UAE third-tier side United FC and Ghanaian regional League side Densu Rovers FC, Pimpong's contribution marked a key moment in the match.

The win marked Mukura Victory Sports' first victory in four matches, elevating them to the fifth position on the league table after 13 matches with 20 points.

Samuel Pimpong's presence and goal-scoring ability add a dynamic element to Mukura's campaign in the Rwanda Premier League.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
