Ghanaian midfielder set to join Belgian side Cercle Brugge from Bologna

Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah will fly out from his Italy base on Friday night to complete his move to Belgian club Cercle Brugge KSV.

The 23-year-old, who plays in the Italian top-flight for Bologna, is on the verge of completing the move to Brugge.

He will undergo a medical on Saturday before signing signing a one-season loan deal with the club.

If he is successful Donsah will put pen to paper on a loan deal with option to buy at the end of the season for €5m.

The details of the deal have already been agreed and the Ghanaian has a flight booked to join agent Silvio Pagliari in Belgium.

Ghana international Donsah spent practically his entire career in Italy, starting out at the Palermo youth academy in January 2012.

He moved on to Hellas Verona, Cagliari and joined Bologna for a total €7m in 2015.

However, last season Donsah managed only seven competitive appearances in the Bologna jersey.