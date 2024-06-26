Ghanaian Midfielder Shaka Mawuli signs for Italian club SS Arezzo

SS Arezzo have officially announced the permanent signing of Ghanaian midfielder Shaka Mawuli from Sudtirol.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who has been a pivotal part of the team's success last season, will continue to wear the amaranth colors, much to the delight of the club and its supporters.

The transfer deal, initially a loan with an obligation to buy, has now been finalized into a permanent agreement. This move underscores the club's confidence in Mawuli's abilities and their desire to keep him as a key player in the team.

Shaka Mawuli made significant contributions to the team last season, playing 35 games and scoring two goals. His impressive performances on the field have made him a fan favorite and a valuable asset to the club.

Expressing his satisfaction over the deal, Sporting Director Nello Cutolo said, "I am grateful to Sudtirol for their cooperation and to the player for expressing his desire to return to our colors."

Mawuli made his Serie C debut for Fano on August 27, 2017, against Bassano. He then moved to Catanzaro on loan in July 2018 and later signed with Ravenna in January 2020.

With Mawuli's permanent transfer, SS Arezzo look forward to building on their successes and achieving greater heights in the upcoming season.