Ghanaian midfielder Simon Zibo joins Maltese giants Sliema Wanderers

Ghanaian midfielder Simon Zibo has joined Maltese topflight side Sliema Wanderers.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder signed a two-year deal to join the record champions from rivals Birkirkara FC.

The 26-year-old will join his new teammates as pre-season begins next week ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Sliema Wanderers announced the arrival of the former Ghana U23 star on their official social media pages.

"Simon Zibo joins the BLUES! The 26-year-old defensive midfielder joins the Blues on a permanent basis, after spending the past 2 seasons already playing in the Maltese Premier League, with Birkirkara FC. Welcome to Sliema, Simon!!," wrote the club.

Sliema Wanderers will be involved in European football qualifiers next month, hence the addition of the midfielder to beef up their squad.

They will face the winner of the game between KF Shkendija and FC Noah in the second round of qualifiers for the UEFA Europa Conference League.