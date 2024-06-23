Ghanaian midfielder Simon Zibo joins Sliema Wanderers in Malta

Ghanaian midfielder Simon Zibo has signed with Maltese top-flight team Sliema Wanderers.

The former Ghana U23 defensive midfielder made the move from rival club Birkirkara FC after his contract expired.

Zibo has inked a two-year deal with the record champions and is set to play a significant role in the upcoming season.

He will join his new teammates as they kick off pre-season training next week.

Zibo is now the third Ghanaian at Sliema Wanderers, joining James Arthur and Geoffrey Acheampong.

He made 22 appearances for Birkirkara FC, scoring one goal in his last season.

Zibo left Ghana in 2019 for opportunities abroad after an impressive stint with Liberty Professionals.

He initially joined Portuguese side VitÃ³ria GuimarÃ£es before moving to Birkirkara FC.