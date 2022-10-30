Ghanaian midfielder Simon Zibo scores in Birkirkara's 2-1 defeat against Mosta FC

Ghanaian midfielder Simon Zibo scored his first goal of the season for Birkirkara in their 2-1 defeat to Mosta at the Ta’Qali National Stadium in the Malta Premier League on Saturday.

The former Ghana U20 midfielder scored the opening goal of the game in the sixth minute.

Mosta FC staged a comeback to win the game with goals from Zachary Brincat and Ghanaian defender Jacob Akrong.

Zibo who joined Birkirkara from Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals has made three appearances for Birkirkara this season.