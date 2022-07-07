Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Mensah joins Al-Fahaheel SC in Kuwait

Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Mensah has signed a contract with top-flight Al-Fahaheel SC in Kuwait.

Mensah joined Al-Fahaheel from Petrojet in Egypt. The transfer was completed earlier this week.

This is the former Bechem United player's fifth club since leaving Ghana in 2018.

He first joined Shabab Al-Sahel in Lebanon, where he spent two years.

After that, he worked for Egypt's Aswan SC, Iraq's Naft Maysan SC, and returned to Egypt to play for Petrojet.

He previously played for Tema Youth FC, Fairpoint FC and Bechem United where he won the Ghana FA Cup with them in 2016.

The 30-year-old will hope to excel at his new club.