Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Owusu scores stunning free kick to inspire Odds BK win over Sandefjord

Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Owusu scored first goal of the season in the Norwegian Eliteserien as Odds Ballklubb beat Sandefjord Fotball on Sunday.

The defensive midfielder scored a stunning free kick in the dying minutes of the match to give the maximum points to Odds at the Skagerak Stadium.

Norwegian-born Liberian forward Franklin Nyenetue scored the first goal of the match as he gave Sandefjord the lead after 16 minutes.

Teenage forward Fanuel Tewelde scored to draw the home side level in the 33rd minute. Owusu set up Filip Jorgensen to put Odds ahead in the 43rd minute.

The visitors levelled matters before recess when Danilo Al Saeed got the equaliser on the stroke of the half-time whistle.

Owusu made the difference of the game when he beautifully got the ball behind the net with a stunning free kick from the edge of the box with four minutes remaining on the clock.

Ghanaian duo Leonard Owusu and Zakaria Mugeese featured for Odds while compatriot Gilbert Koomson starred in the game for Sandefjord.

Solomon Owusu is having a decent season in the Norwegian top-flight, having scored once and provided three assists in 19 appearances.