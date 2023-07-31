GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Owusu sent off as Odd BK lose to Rosenborg in Norway

Published on: 31 July 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Owusu sent off as Odd BK lose to Rosenborg in Norway

Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Owusu was shown the red card in the Norwegian Eliteserien when Odd BK suffered a defeat in the hands of Rosenborg BK on Sunday.

Solomon was sent off as Odd threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Rosenborg in the matchday 16 encounter at the Lerkendal Stadium in Trondheim.

Odd took the lead in the match in the 2nd minute when forward Ole Midtskogen scored. They doubled their advantage eight minutes later through Mikael Ingebrigsten.

Norwegian forward Ole Saeter pulled one back for Rosenborg just two minutes after the interval before levelling proceedings in the 63rd minute through a spot kick.

Two minutes later, 27-year-old Ghanaian midfielder was given the marching orders after he received a straight for a cynical tackle.

Rosenborg completed their remarkable comeback moments later when defender Ulrik Jenssen got the ball behind the net.

Former Dreams FC player Leonard Owusu lasted the entire duration of the match for Odd. He was partnering Solomon in midfield before the red card.

Solomon has made 17 appearances in the Norwegian Eliteserien this season and has delivered two assists in the process.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more