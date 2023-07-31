Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Owusu sent off as Odd BK lose to Rosenborg in Norway

Ghanaian midfielder Solomon Owusu was shown the red card in the Norwegian Eliteserien when Odd BK suffered a defeat in the hands of Rosenborg BK on Sunday.

Solomon was sent off as Odd threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Rosenborg in the matchday 16 encounter at the Lerkendal Stadium in Trondheim.

Odd took the lead in the match in the 2nd minute when forward Ole Midtskogen scored. They doubled their advantage eight minutes later through Mikael Ingebrigsten.

Norwegian forward Ole Saeter pulled one back for Rosenborg just two minutes after the interval before levelling proceedings in the 63rd minute through a spot kick.

Two minutes later, 27-year-old Ghanaian midfielder was given the marching orders after he received a straight for a cynical tackle.

Rosenborg completed their remarkable comeback moments later when defender Ulrik Jenssen got the ball behind the net.

Former Dreams FC player Leonard Owusu lasted the entire duration of the match for Odd. He was partnering Solomon in midfield before the red card.

Solomon has made 17 appearances in the Norwegian Eliteserien this season and has delivered two assists in the process.