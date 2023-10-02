Ghanaian midfielder Stanley Aniagyei joins Tunisian club CA Bizertin

Ghanaian midfielder Stanley Aniagyei has officially sealed a transfer to Tunisian club Club Athletique Bizertin, also known as CA Bizertin.

The 21-year-old former Liberty Professionals player has signed a three-year contract with CA Bizertin after successfully passing a medical examination.

Aniagyei's move to CA Bizertin comes after his time with Etoile du Sahel. He began his football career with Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak, initially playing for the club's under-17 team, Royal Oaks, before being promoted to the under-20 side, Auroras, in August 2018.

In 2020, he made a move to Liberty Professionals, where he made 21 league appearances during the 2022/21 league season. After impressing at Liberty Professionals, Stanley Aniagyei embarked on a one-year loan stint with Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel.

Aniagyei's arrival is expected to strengthen the midfield of Athletique Bizertin in the Tunisian top-flight league, and the player is eager to make a positive impact with his new team.