Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Badu Dankwa completes move to Czech club

Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Badu Dankwa has sealed a transfer to Czech second-tier side FC Sellier & Bellot Vlašim.

The 23-year-old's move comes after he parted ways with Ghana Premier League outfit Real Tamale United at the conclusion of the previous season.

Badu Dankwa is expected to play a pivotal role in FC Vlašim's pursuit of promotion to the top-tier Czech league.

The club's sports director, Jan Jícha, expressed his satisfaction with the acquisition, stating, "We are happy that we managed to bring the transfer to a successful conclusion, and we hope that Stephen will show his qualities here and be a real reinforcement for us."

The midfielder wasted no time making his presence felt, as he made his debut for FC Vlašim, contributing to their 1-1 draw against Opava on Saturday.

During his tenure with Real Tamale United, Badu Dankwa was a standout performer, tallying a record of 9 goals and 8 assists in as many games. His stellar performances earned him a spot in the Ghanaian national team, the Black Galaxies.