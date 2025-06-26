Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Kobby Hammond signs one-year deal to extend Iraklis FC stay

Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Kobby Hammond is set to stay at Greek club Iraklis FC for another year.

The player has signed a new one-year contract with Iraklis FC and is expected to play a key role for the Super League 2 side in the 2025/26 football season.

Iraklis FC confirmed the deal in an official notice on Wednesday, June 25.

“With the consent of the footballer and the Levadiakos team, Stephen Hammond remains at Mikra for another year,” Iraklis FC said in a post on Facebook.

Stephen Kobby Hammond, 25, had a solid campaign with Iraklis FC last season. The club has retained his services for the next campaign, trusting him to play a key role for the side to ensure they achieve their goals.