Ghanaian midfielder Sulemana Ibrahim returns to action after injury layoff

Hellas Verona midfielder Sulemana Ibrahim Kakari made his comeback last Friday as his team defeated Bologna 2-1 at home in Serie A.

The midfielder had been absent from the Verona squad for the past two months due to a thigh injury he sustained during training. Despite initial hopes that he would only need 20 days to recover, a re-evaluation by the Verona medical team resulted in a longer absence for the player.

Ibrahim started training again two weeks ago and was on the bench when Hellas Verona drew goalless against Napoli. Finally, in the match against Bologna, coach Marco Zaffaroni introduced him in the 81st minute for attacker Simone Verdi, with Verona leading by two goals.

Sulemana Ibrahim has been a promising addition to Hellas Verona since his promotion from the Primavera team this season, having made 12 Serie A appearances prior to his injury.

With his return, the team will be hoping to have a stronger midfield presence as they look to climb the table in the remaining matches of the season.