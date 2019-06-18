Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muniru ends stay at Belarus side Dinamo Minsk

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muniru has ended his six month stint with Belarusian side Dinamo Minsk.

The defensive midfielder joined the Belarusian giants in January after terminating his contract with Turkish side Yeni Malatayaspor.

Muniru played 9 top flight games during his time in Belarus and he is yet to announce his next destination.

"A very huge thanks to Dinamo Minsk family for the amazing six months," he posted. "The management, staff, players and the fans considering the ultimate opportunity, love and affection given to me by the club and everyone at Minsk," he added.

"It's only right for me to once again show my appreciation as my time at the club has come to an end," he continued.

"I wish the club and everyone at the club the very best of success. We are one good family," he concluded.

Muniru, younger brother of former Ghana international Sulley Muntari previously played for CFR Cluj, Steaua Bucarestii, Tondela and Yeni Malatayaspor.