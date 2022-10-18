Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muniru retires from football at age 29

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muniru has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 29.

Muniru, younger brother of Former Ghana international Sulley Muntari announced his retirement on his official instagram page.

The 29-year-old last played for FC Minsk in the 2021/22 season, recording 22 appearances and scoring two goals.

Muniru had a short stint with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko before joining the Belarusian club.

According to Muniru he is not walking completely away from football but will be an active contributor off the pitch.

Muniru started his youth career at Ashanti Akim Missiles, a youth club in his hometown Konongo. He then played for the youth team of Liberty Professionals.

During the 2013 January transfer window, Muniru signed the first professional contract of his career with Romanian club CFR Cluj.

In June 2015, Muniru joined FCSB on a four-year contract, with the Romanian champions paying an undisclosed fee for his transfer. He scored his first goal for the club against AS Trenčín, in the Champions League second qualifying round's second leg.

He made a total of four appearances for the club and assisted once for his next club Tondela.

On 15 August 2019, he joined Russian Premier League club FC Tambov. He made one appearance for the Russian outfit.

Muniru joined Asante Kotoko on 2 November 2020 on a free transfer on a two-year contract. He left the club on 22 January 2021 after making five appearances.

Sulley Muniru had stints with seven clubs in his career before retiring from the game.

