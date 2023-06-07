Ghanaian midfielder Terrell Agyemang set to join Middlesbrough on two-year deal

Midfielder Terrell Agyemang, born in London with Ghanaian roots, is set to sign a two-year contract with Middlesbrough.

His contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of this month.

The 20-year-old recently tasted success with Manchester City as they emerged victorious in the Premier League 2 during the recently concluded campaign. His performances caught the attention of Middlesbrough, who have moved swiftly to secure his services for the next two years.

The youngster is highly regarded for his versatility, being capable of playing in both defensive and midfield positions. His technical abilities and strong work ethic have earned him praise within the Manchester City ranks.

Middlesbrough, under the guidance of their manager Michael Carrick, have been scouting for promising young talents to bolster their squad.

Agyemang's signing is seen as a significant step towards their long-term plans for development and success.

Agyemang adds an international dimension to his career, and his move to Middlesbrough presents an opportunity for him to further showcase his talent at a higher level of competition.

The two-year deal with Middlesbrough signifies the club's confidence in Agyemang's potential and their commitment to nurturing young talents. It also highlights the player's ambition to continue his growth and make an impact in professional football.