Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Abbey starts preseason with Ismailly SC

Ghanaian winger Thomas Abbey has started preseason training with Egyptian club Ismaily SC ahead of the new campaign.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder joined his teammates in Alexandria, and were made to go through some drills and cone work.

The winger joined the club last season but missed several games due to injuries. Before joining Ismaily, Abbey scored 13 goals in the Ghana Premier League and was voted home based player of the year at the maiden Ghana Football Awards.

The Ghana international has been having sessions with his peers at the Ismailia Stadium and he is fully fit for the impending campaign.

The former Black Stars B player's last game for Ismaily was a five minutes appearance against El El Raja on April 22, 2018.

However, he made four appearances for the Mango Boys and spent two months in the treatment room with a knee injury.