Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Boakye provided a double assists for Halmstad BK in their 3-2 win over Varbergs BK.

The 26-year-old set up two goals scored by Wiedesheim-Paul as they romp to victory.

The Ghanaian played full throttle while compatrot Sadat Bukari climbed off the bench in the second half in the Swedish second-tier league.

He has scored two goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances so far this season.