Published on: 17 July 2018
Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Boakye shines in Hamstalds BK friendly against Crystal Palace

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Boakye was in action for Halmstads BK in a preseason friendly against Crystal Palace on Monday.

The 25 year old midfielder was in the of affair as English Premier League side Crystal Palace managed to thrashed Halmstads BK 6-1 in their friendly encounter.

Thomas Boakye lasted for the entire duration of the match with a sterling output.

Fellow Ghanaian, Jeffrey Schlupp also played the full throttle of the game for Crystal Palace.

Boakye has made 13 appearances for Halmstads BK this season.

