Ghanaian midfielder Umar Basiru earns nomination for Ethiopian Premier League best player award

Ghanaian midfielder Umar Basiru has earned a nomination for the best player award in the Ethiopian Premier League after an outstanding campaign in the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old central midfielder has been an instant hit in the Ethiopian championship since joining Ethiopian Insurance FC with his impeccable displays.

Basiru has been instrumental for the newly promoted side, who are finishing the season in 3rd place on the league standings with 49 points from 29 games with a game to spare.

The former WAFA SC, Asante Kotoko, and Karela United player has made 27 appearances so far in the season, scoring twice and providing five assists and has emerged as the man of the match on several occasions.

Basiru will have to beat competition from Togo striker Ismail Ouro-Agoro, Ethiopia international duo Getaneh Kebede, Chernet Gugsa, and three others to land the coveted award.

The lanky footballer moved to Ethiopia in October last year after leaving Ghana Premier League side Karela and also helping Ghana to qualify for the 2022 CHAN tournament.

Here the nominees for the best player award for the 2022-23 Ethiopian Premier League: