Ghanaian midfielder Uzair Alhassan joins Arsenal Ceska Lipa

Ghanaian midfielder Uzair Alhassan has taken the next step in his career, signing with Czech third-tier side Arsenal Ceska Lipa.

The 23-year-old, who previously played for PÅ™epeÅ™Ã­, was unveiled by his new club today in a move aimed at boosting their midfield options.

“Another signature!” the club announced, welcoming Alhassan to their ranks.

Sporting director Jaroslav BÃ­lek expressed high hopes for the Ghanaian talent: “This is a midfielder who is very strong on the ball and in personal fights. I believe that it will continue to develop in our country and prove its qualities on the course.”

Alhassan is known for his physical presence and composure under pressure. His ability to hold possession and break up play is expected to be a key asset for Ceska Lipa as they aim to push for better league standings in the Czech third division.

The signing reflects Ceska Lipa’s intent to reinforce their squad with international talent and adds a fresh dynamic to their midfield setup as the new season gains momentum.