Ghanaian midfielder Winfred Amoah on target in DSV Leoben victory in Austria

Ghanaian midfielder Winfred Amoah showcased his talent by scoring a remarkable goal, contributing to DSV Leoben's thrilling 3-2 victory over Flyeralarm Admira on a Saturday match.

Amoah's fantastic goal came as the third strike for his team in this intense Austrian second-tier clash held at Donawitz Stadium.

The home side, Flyeralarm Admira, saw Deni Alar opening the scoring in the 22nd minute. Alar continued his scoring prowess, netting a second goal for Leoben in the 25th minute, with an assist from Kevin Friesenbichler.

The away side managed to secure their two goals through Albin Gashi and an own goal by Matija Horvat.

Winfred Amoah, making his mark, scored a crucial goal in the 33rd minute, ultimately sealing the victory for the home side. This goal marked Amoah's third of the season, and he received a warm reception when he was substituted after an impressive 80 minutes on the field.

Leoben's next league game will be played against SW Bregenz on their opponent's turf, and Amoah will be eager to continue making a positive impact.