Ghanaian midfielder Winfred Amoah scored for Sturm Graz in their 3-0 win over ESV Mürzzuschlag in pre-season.

The 19-year-old scored the third goal for the side after Philipp Hosiner had grabbed a brace.

The youngster was promoted to the first team at the end of last season.

He is the son of ex-Ghana international Charles Amoah.