Ghanaian midfielder Wycliff Yeboah joins FC Astoria Walldorf from CfR Pforzheim

German fourth-tier outfit FC Astoria Walldorf have confirmed the signing of German-born Ghanaian midfielder Wycliff Yeboah from fifth-tier side CfR Pforzheim.

The 22-year-old, a former TSG Hoffenheim youth player, joins Walldorf on a free transfer ahead of the 2025/26 season as his contract with Pforzheim runs out on June 30, 2025.

A statement from the club read: “The 22-year-old comes from CfR Pforzheim and will support our team on the offensive away field. Welcome to FCA @wyeboah10!”

Yeboah enjoyed a productive 2024/25 campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Born in Stuttgart, the left-footed attacking midfielder is eligible to represent Ghana internationally and has previously expressed his admiration for the Black Stars.