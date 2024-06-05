Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Moses ends eight-year tenure with Arouca

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Moses has concluded his contract with Arouca after eight seasons at the top-flight Portuguese club.

The 25-year-old was instrumental in Arouca’s ascent from the third-tier league to the top flight.

Now a free agent, Moses played just three matches last season.

He joined Arouca in 2017 from Charity Stars, initially starting with their U-19 team before earning promotion to the first team.

Over his tenure at Arouca, Moses showcased his talent and dedication, contributing significantly to the team’s success and stability in the top divisions of Portuguese football.

His departure marks the end of an era for both Moses and Arouca as he now seeks new opportunities to continue his professional career.