Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Moses leaves Portuguese side Arouca

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Moses has bid farewell to Arouca, a top-flight Portuguese club, after an impressive eight-year tenure.

During his time at the club, Moses played a vital role in Arouca's remarkable journey from the third tier to the top-flight league, showcasing his skill and dedication.

Although his playing time was limited last season, featuring in only three matches, Moses' contributions to the club's success will not be forgotten.

The 25-year-old managed 34 appearances across the period for Arouca.

His experience and expertise will be highly valued by potential suitors.

As a free agent, Moses now has the opportunity to explore new avenues and challenges in his career, potentially attracting interest from clubs in Portugal and beyond.

Moses' departure marks the end of an era at Arouca, but his legacy will live on.

His achievements and commitment to the club have left a lasting impact, and his future endeavours will be closely followed by fans and scouts alike.