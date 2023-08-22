Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah provides assist in Columbus Crew win over Cincinnati

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah was in fine form for Columbus Crew as they earned a crucial victory over the weekend in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

He impressed for Columbus Crew SC in Major League Soccer as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over FC Cincinnati at home as he provided the assist of his team's first goal.

Yeboah found Aidan Morris, who scored to give the hosts a 1-0 lead just fifteen minutes into the first half setting the tone for a splendid performance.

Yellow and Blacks team led 2-0 thanks to a Juan Hernandez penalty kick which gave the home side a comfortable lead.

Yeboah played 90 minutes of football before being substituted by Evgan Cheberko in injury time.

The third goal of the game was scored by Jacen Russell-Rowe, giving the former USA Major League Soccer Champions a 3-0 lead at the end of regulation.

In 28 games in all competitions this season, the 26-year-old has scored four goals and provided four assists.