Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah shines as Columbus Crew advance in MLS Cup

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah produced an outstanding performance to help Columbus Crew reach the semi-final of the MLS Cup after beating Atlanta United in the quarter-final of the Eastern Conference.

The former Manchester City player lasted the entire duration as Columbus defeated Atlanta 4-2 early Monday morning.

Columbus Crew got off to a great start after veteran forward Darlington Nagbe broke the deadlock nine minutes into the game.

Malte Amundsen doubled the lead eight minutes later before Alexandru Matan extended the advantage on the half-hour mark.

The visitors pulled one back before half-time through Giorgos Giakoumakis, but Diego Rossi made it 4-1 after the break.

With twenty minutes remaining, Atlanta reduced the deficit through Xande Silva, but it was too late for a fightback.

Columbus Crew will face Orlando City in the semi-final of the 2023 Major League Soccer.