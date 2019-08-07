Ghanaian midfielder Yusif Chibsah edging closer to Gaziantep FK switch

Ghanaian midfielder Yusif Rahman Chibsah is reportedly close to agreeing a move to Turkish club Gaziantep FK in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a stellar season at Italian Serie B side Frosinone Calcio, scoring 1 goal in 32 games during their ill-fated top flight campaign.

Despite Canaries' demotion to the second-tier league, Chibsah has attracted several offers in the ongoing transfer window.

But media reports suggest that he could finalize a move to Gaziantep FK in the coming hours after undergoing a successful medical test ahead of an imminent switch.

The former US Sassuolo youth enforcer is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Super Lig outfit.

Chibsah will become the second Ghanaian player to join the club in the ongoing transfer window after Aziz Tetteh, who last week from Russian outfit Dinamo Moscow.