Ghanaian midfielder Yussif Rahman Chibsah first alternative for Italian side Lecce

Newly promoted Serie A side Lecce will sign Ghanaian midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah if they fail to land compatriot Afriyie Acquah.

Acquah is the first option for Lecce but the club will sign Rahman Chibsah an alternative if they fail to sign the Black Star midfielder.

Acquah, who spent last season on loan at Empoli has emerged a transfer target of the serie A returnees as manager Fabio Liverani seeks to boost him team with some experience.

Acquah has been in Italy since 2011, where he played for Palermo and Parma before moving to Germany in 2013 to join Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim.

The 27-year old returned to Italy in 2015 to play for Sampdoria on loan before finally making the move to Torino.

Last season he was shipped out on loan to Empoli, where he played 28 serie A games scoring twice as the Gli Azzuris suffered relegation.

But Lecce will look at Rahman Chibsah if they sign to sign sign the 29-capped Ghana international.