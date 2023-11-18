Ghanaian midfielders Osmanu Bilal and Daniel Addo pursue European opportunities with YorkTown FC

Two Ghanaian midfielders, Osmanu Bilal and Daniel Addo, affiliated with YorkTown Football Club, have embarked on trials with various European clubs in a bid to secure opportunities in European football.

The players' trials could potentially lead to contract offers from clubs in Spain, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, and Qatar, showcasing their ambition to advance their careers on the international stage.

This initiative aligns with a growing trend among Ghanaian players seeking opportunities abroad, demonstrating a collective pursuit of enhanced career prospects and exposure. Osmanu Bilal and Daniel Addo, representing the top-tier talent nurtured by YorkTown Football Club, join a notable group of players who have made moves to the UAE earlier this year, further solidifying the club's reputation for developing exceptional talent.

The collaboration with Joao Andre, a former A.S. Roma Academy Coach of Portuguese descent currently associated with Pro Academy in Qatar, played a crucial role in facilitating this opportunity for the players.

The coach and scout are set to visit Ghana in December 2023 as part of an initiative to discover new talents, highlighting the global reach and network that contributes to the growth and success of YorkTown Football Club.

Source: Joseph Ayinga Walter