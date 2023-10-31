Ghanaian Mitch Apau's late goal secures victory for 10-man Telstar

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Mitch Apau became the hero for Telstar as he scored the lone goal in their recent victory against TOP Oss in the Eerste Divisie over the weekend.

The match took a dramatic turn as Apau's goal came in the 91st minute, securing an important win for the home side, who had been reduced to 10 men early in the game.

The game's turning point occurred just five minutes into the match when Danny Bakker was shown a red card, leaving Telstar with a numerical disadvantage. Despite the odds stacked against them, Telstar managed to secure more than they expected when Mitch Apau netted the winning goal in added time.

Dutch-born Ghanaian midfielder Robin Polley also played for Telstar, lasting for 69 minutes. Despite their one-player advantage, the away side had more possession and more shots in what proved to be an entertaining encounter.

Apau's decisive goal was a right-footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner. This marked his first goal of the season, adding to his one assist in 12 games. Telstar's resilience and Apau's late heroics demonstrated their determination to secure victory even with a player disadvantage.