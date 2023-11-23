Ghanaian MP accepts invitation to watch Manchester United play after apologising to Harry Maguire

Isaac Adongo, the Member of Parliament for Bolga Central, has accepted an invitation from Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to watch him play at Old Trafford in England.

This comes after Adongo apologised for comparing Maguire to Ghana's Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a negative light.

Adongo made the comparison during a debate on the 2024 budget in parliament, stating that Maguire had become a transformational footballer, whereas Bawumia was now "roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand." However, he later apologised for his words.

Maguire saw Adongo's apology and decided to extend an invitation to the Ghanaian MP to watch him play at Old Trafford. In a post on social media, Maguire wrote, "MP Issac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon."

Adongo expressed his gratitude for the invitation, stating that he would be happy to watch Maguire play live when he gets the opportunity. He also clarified that although he is a Chelsea fan, he wouldn't mind watching Manchester United play at the Theatre of Dreams.

"Without an invitation from Harry Maguire, being present at the Theatre of Dreams being present to watch a match between Manchester United and any football club for any football fan is a great pleasure," Adongo said in an interview with JoyNews.

"So of course at some point in his career when I have the opportunity to watch him play live, I will do that. Excuse me to say I am a true blue even though we are in such a difficult time. I love good football irrespective of who is playing."

Adongo went on to explain that although he supports Chelsea, he recognises the success that Manchester United has achieved in recent years.

"My club, Todd Bohley thinks he can buy anyone in the world and win the trophy. So yes I am a Chelsea fan. But of course, we are the most successful club in the last decade and everyone knows that," he said.