Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo apologises to Harry Maguire, acknowledges transformation in performance

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has issued an apology to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire after initially labeling him as incompetent, drawing parallels with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Adongo's attempt to mock the competence of the Ghanaian politician by comparing him to Maguire centered on perceived failures in both their respective fields. He cited Maguire's supposed shortcomings on the football field, suggesting he was a liability to Manchester United.

However, recent outstanding performances by the English defender prompted Adongo to retract his earlier comparison and extend an apology to Maguire. Adongo highlighted Maguire's transformation as a key player for Manchester United, citing his goal-scoring contributions.

"I was very quick to compare my brother Mahamudu Bawumia (Vice-president) to Harry Maguire. Mr. Speaker, I now apologize to Harry Maguire. Today, Maguire has turned the corner as a transformational footballer," Adongo stated during a parliamentary session.

He went on to contrast Maguire's positive evolution with his criticism of Vice President Bawumia's alleged economic incompetence, humorously mentioning the latter's involvement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The initial comparison between the football player and the politician gained widespread attention, and Adongo's subsequent apology also made waves, drawing different views and opinions.