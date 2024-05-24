Ghanaian musician Medikal reveals Asamoah Gyan as favourite player

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has expressed his admiration for Ghana football icon Asamoah Gyan, revealing him as his all-time favorite player.

During an interview on the Starr Chat Show with Bola Ray on Accra-based Starr FM on Thursday, May 23, 2024, Medikal praised Gyan, highlighting his significant contributions to Ghanaian football.

"Asamoah Gyan is my favorite player of all time," the award-winning rapper stated.

Gyan holds the record as Ghana’s top scorer with 51 goals and is the country's second most-capped player, following Andre Ayew. He retired from professional football in June 2023 bowing out from the sport as Africa's leading top-scorer in the World Cup with six goals across three editions.

The retired footballer also ventured into the music industry, releasing popular songs with his friend Castro in the early 2010s. Despite his achievements in sports and music, Gyan believes his skills in argumentation would have made him a successful lawyer.

Gyan's versatility and ambition have been evident throughout his career, showcasing his talents in multiple fields. His impact on both football and music continues to inspire many, including Medikal, who openly admires the football icon's legacy.