Ghanaian Myron Boadu scores debut goal as FC Twente trounce RKC Waalwijk

Dutch-Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu marked his debut for FC Twente with a goal as they defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The 23-year-old attacker, who joined the club in the winter transfer window, came off the bench to make a significant impact in the Week 20 clash.

FC Twente dominated the game from the start and took the lead through Ricky van Wolfswinkel after 21 minutes.

Boadu entered the fray in the 79th minute and quickly made his presence felt. He doubled Twente's lead just three minutes later, finishing off a pass from Youri Regeer.

Younes Taha added a third goal for the hosts in the dying moments of the game, sealing a convincing victory for FC Twente.

The win moved the club up to ninth place in the league table, while RKC Waalwijk remained in 14th position.

Boadu's debut goal will come as a welcome relief for the youngster, who struggled for playing time at AS Monaco in the first half of the season.

He managed just one goal in nine appearances for the French club before joining FC Twente on loan.

With his impressive performance, Boadu will hope to cement his place in the starting lineup for FC Twente and continue to contribute to the team's success.

The victory over RKC Waalwijk marks a positive start to his career with the Dutch club, and fans will be eager to see more from the talented forward.