Ghanaian Nico Williams deactivates social media accounts following abuse

Spain international Nico Williams has deactivated his social media accounts following Athletic Bilbao's defeat in the Cope del Rey.

The 22-year-old attacker had a bad day at the office and missed several good goal-scoring opportunities in the semi-final second-leg fixture against Osasuna on Tuesday night, leading to a 2-1 aggregate defeat for Bilbao.

Unfortunately, some fans of the club took to social media to abuse Williams following the defeat. Unable to take the online attacks, the winger has been forced to deactivate his social media accounts.

His older brother, Inaki Williams, who also plays for Bilbao and the Ghanaian national team, has been a source of encouragement for the young forward during this difficult time.

Nico is considered one of the brightest prospects in Spanish football, having risen through the ranks at Bilbao's academy. He has made 26 appearances for the club this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

He chose Spain over Ghana and was included in La Roja’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar.