Ghanaian Omar Bogle's late goal seals Newport County's victory over Gillingham

Newport County earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Gillingham in a League Two match on Saturday, with Ghanaian forward Omar Bogle scoring the decisive goal in the 78th minute.

The win helped Newport maintain their position in the middle of the table, 14th in the league, while Gillingham sit in 18th place, four points and four places behind Newport.

The match started brightly for Newport, with Cameron Norman heading in a corner kick in the 9th minute to give them the lead.

However, Gillingham responded quickly, with Tom Nichols scoring a penalty in the 17th minute to level the score. Gillingham then had a few chances to take the lead, but Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend made some smart saves to keep them in the game.

In the second half, Newport had a chance to go ahead when Bogle was through on goal, but he opted to pass instead of shooting, and Gillingham defender Conor Masterson intercepted the ball.

However, Bogle made up for his earlier miss with a powerful finish from close range in the 78th minute, securing the win for Newport.