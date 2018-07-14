Ghanaian pair Attah Agyei, Abalora help Azam to retain Kagame Cup

Ghanaian duo Enoch Attah Agyei and Razak Abalora helped Azam FC to beat Simba 2-1 to successfully retain the Cecafa Kagame Cup at the National Stadium on Friday night.

Goalkeeper Razak Abalora missed a late penalty but Azam held their nerves to successfully defend the title.

Winger Enoch Attah Agyei climbed off the bench and impressed heavily as Azam strolled to victory.

Tenerife bound Shaban iddi headed home Ramadhan Singano's cornerkick to give Azam the lead in the 33rd minute.

However, in the 62nd Meddie Kagere latched on Said Hamisi's pass in the box to draw level.

But Azam regained the lead just after eight minutes through captain Agrey Morris's sensational free kick strike, that flew past a hapless Simba goalkeeper Dida Munishi.

In the third place playoff, Gor Mahia made light work of Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi by beating the Zanzibar side 2-0 in n earlier match at the same venue.

Apart from the trophy, Azam received Sh 3M in cash prize as Simba and Gor pocketed Sh 2M and Sh 1M respectively.

Ghanaian defenive duo Daniel Amoah and Yakubu Mohammed missed the clash due to injuries.

The pair have returned to their native country to speed up their recovery process.