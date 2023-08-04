Ghanaian pair Basit Seidu and David Abagna secure spots in Al Hilal's CAF Champions League Squad

Sudanese club Al Hilal have revealed their CAF Champions League squad for the upcoming season, prominently featuring the talents of Ghanaian players Basit Seidu and David Abagna.

The dynamic duo, known for their exceptional skills on the field, have earned their spots in Al Hilal's prestigious lineup, further enhancing the squad's potential.

Seidu and Abagna have been designated to don the iconic No. 7 and No. 8 jerseys, respectively, showcasing their integral roles within the team.

Abagna's journey with Al Hilal began in January of this year, following his transition from Real Tamale United. His impressive performances and dedication have earned him a place among the team's elite ranks, setting the stage for an exciting chapter in his football career.

Seidu, the other half of this Ghanaian dynamic duo, recently completed his move to Al Hilal from Accra Lions in July. His swift integration into the squad attests to his football prowess and adaptability, demonstrating his readiness to make a meaningful impact on the field.

As Al Hilal gear up to embark on their Champions League journey, they are slated to kick off their campaign in the preliminary round. They will face South Sudanese opponents, Wau Salaam.