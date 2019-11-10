Ghanaian pair Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Sadiq strike to earn draw for Nordsjaelland in Denmark

Ghanaian pair Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Sadiq were on target to help Nordsjaelland earn a 2-2 draw at Hobro in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

The home side shot into the lead through Emmanuel Sabbi in the 14th minute but Kudus levelled for the visitors on 35 minutes after converting a penalty.

It was good for the teenager who has received a Black Stars call-up for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Sadiq, who had come on to replace compatriot Isaac Atanga in the 72nd minute, gave Nordsjaelland the lead in the 89th minute.

But when all thought Nordsjaelland had bagged the points, Hobro were awarded a penalty at the death which was converted by Edgar Babayan to make it 2-2.