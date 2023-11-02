Ghanaian physician Dr. Christiana Baah participates in CAF sports medicine seminar for WAFU B

Dr. Christiana Baah, a prominent Ghanaian physician, took part in a crucial sports medicine seminar organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for West Africa Zone B (WAFU B) members.

This three-day seminar, which occurred in Lome in the third quarter of 2023, aimed to align with FIFA's requirements in preparation for forthcoming CAF competitions within the Zone.

The main objective of this seminar was to enhance the knowledge and expertise of medical officers in CAF and selected physicians in Zone B regarding sports medicine. Dr. Baah, a highly regarded physician in Ghana who has previously worked with CAF and WAFU Zone B on various tournaments, including AFCON qualifying matches, was an active participant.

Dr. Baah expressed her gratitude to CAF and WAFU Zone B Executives for the valuable knowledge shared during the seminar. She emphasized the importance of the panel discussions that showcased international best practices in sports medicine. Dr. Baah also stressed the practicality of this newfound knowledge in promoting the well-being of all football stakeholders, preventing injuries, and ultimately saving lives.

The seminar received its official opening from Kurt Okraku, President of WAFU B and head of the football association in Ghana. This highlighted the commitment to enhancing the medical aspect of football within the region, ensuring that football players and officials receive the best possible care.