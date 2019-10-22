Ghanaian player Hans Sarpei Joins Fight Against Racism

Ghanaian footballer Hans Nunoo Sarpei has added his voice to the fight against racism in football.

Most Black players and footballers of African decent are mostly racially abused by fans across most stadia in Europe and the young Ghanaian midfielder has join the fight against it.

The 21-year old Ghanaian player who plays for German Bundesliga II side Greuther-Fürth was featured on the Club's website on Tuesday as one of the coloured players in the team in a bit to sensitize their fans to desist from racism.

According to the former Liberty Professionals hard tackler, no footballer should be racially abused on the pitch and even off the field because all men were created by one supreme being called God and the football community needs to educate people about why players should not be abused.

?s=12

Hans Sarpei joined the Shamrocks from VFB Stuttgart on a three year contract and has been very influential in defensive midfield for the Kleebatt.

Carved in th shape of Micheal Essien, Hans has so far featured eight times in the league helping Greuther-Fürth to sit 6th on the league table.