Ghanaian players abroad in CAF inter-clubs competitions: John Antwi rescues Pyramids FC, EIGHT Ghanaian players start for Maranatha

GHANASoccernet.com African Football expert Nuhu Adams has the lowdown on how Ghanaian players fared for their clubs in CAF's inter-clubs competition.

Striker John Antwi grabbed the headlines when his only goal helped Egyptian side Pyramids FC to reach the playoffs stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Former Hearts of Oak duo Inusah Musah and Isaac Mensah featured for Petro Atletico who qualified to the Group stage of the Champions League.

Togolese club Maranatha de Fiokpo named EIGHT Ghanaian players in their starting XI as they drew 1-1 with Djoliba club of Mali to exit the CAF Confederation Cup.

CAF Champions League

Former Hearts of Oak duo Inusah Musah and Isaac Mensah starred for Angola heavyweights Petro Atletico as they drew 1-1 with KCCA FC in Uganda on Friday.

The scoreline takes Petro Atletico to the group stages for the first time in 18 years.

Kwame Bonsu enjoyed full throttle of the game to help defending champions Espérance de Tunis to make it to the group stage after coming from behind to win 2-1 against TP Elect Sport from Chad on Friday.

Young Africans saw their champions league campaign cut short after losing 2-1 to Zambian giants ZESCO United on Saturday.

Lamine Moro played the entire duration of the game for the Tanzanian side.

Horoya AC won't be in the group stage this campaign as they were eliminated by JS Kabylie through a 5-3 penalties win after beating the Algerian side 2-0 to make the tie 2-2 on aggregate on Sunday.

Hudu Yakubu and Godfred Asante started in defence whereas Ocansey Mandela led the attack for Horoya AC.

Enock Atta Agyei came on a substitute in the 81st minute and Brefo Mensah was an unused substitute.

Zakaria Mumuni was handed a start in AS Vita Club's 1-0 win over Togolese side ASC de Kara as they progressed to the group stage of the competition on Sunday.

Enyimba International FC also suffered elimination after losing 1-0 to Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman on Sunday.

Daniel Darkwah played fifty minutes for the People's Elephant with Farouk Mohammed lasted all minutes of the encounter for the Nigerian powerhouse.

Isaac Amoah was on the bench when DR Congo giants TP Mazembe eased past Fosa Juniors of Madagascar 3-1 to advance to the group stage of the competition.

CAF Confederation Cup

It was end of the road for Tanzanian side Azam FC as they lost 1-0 (2-0 aggregate) to Zimbabwe outfit Triangle United FC on Saturday.

Yakubu Mohammed, Daniel Amoah and goalkeeper Razak Abalora enjoyed full minutes for Azam FC.

Mohammed Saaba Gariba played all 90 minutes for FC San Pedro when they thrashed Guinean side Santoba FC 3-0 on Sunday.

The Ivorian side have sailed through to the last qualifying round of the competition.

Pyramids FC clinched a vital 1-0 win at away in Algeria to make it to the next stage of the competition at the expense of CR Belouizdad on Sunday.

John Antwi scored the match winner in the 56th minute to send the Egyptian moneybags through.

Maranatha de Fiokpo paraded eight Ghanaian players with one on the bench in their 1-1 stalemate with Malian giants Djoliba AC on Sunday.

With the Togolese losing the first leg 2-1 two weeks ago, they have bowed out of the competition.

Dawuud Mensah, Sumaila Moro, Emmanuel Laryea, Prosper Avor, Anthony Nimo Asamoah, Gustav Yeboah, Francis Owusu and Alex Ofosu Acheampong all started.

Ibrahim Baboni was an unused substitute for the Togolese outfit.

By Nuhu Adams