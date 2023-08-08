Ghanaian players advised to seek wealth than fame in football career

Former Hearts of Oak SC midfielder Sam Johnson has told Ghanaian footballers to prioritise money in every deal they agree to at the expense of gaining popularity in top leagues.

The Ghana international who also featured for teams in the Turkish Super League believes it is better to think about one's wealth as a footballer than aim to play in a top league that wouldn't offer you enough.

According to him, life after football could become difficult if such advice is not considered by young footballers.

"If you get a lucrative deal to the Saudi Arabian league for instance and you say you don’t like it because it’s a less known league, but you want to play in a top European league, you will retire and come home with virtually nothing,” he told Graphic Sports.

”As for me, if a Ghanaian is even going to play in the Bangladesh league, I don’t care provided they would pay him well because at the end of the day, if he retires and make all the name but without money, people won’t respect him.

”A lot of people have made names for themselves in this country but because they don’t have money, people don’t respect them.”

“How are they honouring our big men in football, what kind of respect do we give them? but if they are rich, they are respected,” he said.

"Even now they respect junior players more than senior ones because they have the money” and added that ”once a player is good to get his big money and come back to take care of himself, I don’t have any problem with that.”

Johnson played for Kalamata in Greece and Belgian side Anderlecht before moving to Turkey where he played for three different clubs including Fernabaahce.