Ghanaian players handed interesting groups in UEFA Champions League draw

The UEFA Champions League draw was held in Monaco on Thursday as the quest for a new champions begins next in Europe's elite competition.

Liverpool currently hold the trophy, their sixth in the club's history after beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid last season.

This season's grouping has presented some interesting pools.

Ghanaian players in Europe have in the past played important roles for their clubs in the competition and last night the contingent from the West African country found out their opponents.

Kwadwo Asamoah Inter Milan have arguably the toughest group after they were paired alongside Spanish giants and last season finalist Barcelona, German giants Borussia Dortmund and Czech side Slavia Prague.

Asamoah and his Inter teammates are in Group F.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom played a key role in the qualifiers for Red Star Belgrade as they reached the group stages of the Uefa Champions League.

The Serbian champions have been paired with five times champions Bayern Munich, Greek giants Olympiakos and last year's finalist Tottenham Hotspurs in Group B.

Belgium champions KRC Genk find themselves in a pool that includes Champions Liverpool. Ghanaian winger Joseph Painstil will relish the opportunity of playing the Reds in the UCL.

Other teams in group E are Red Bull Salzburg- where another Ghanaian will play a part at (Majeed Ashimeru)- and Italian side Napoli.

Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid will have a go again against Juventus, a team they played against in the last 16 last season. This time they play the Italian champions in group B alongside Bayern Leverkusen and Russians Lokomotiv Moscow.

Former Ghana U-20 star Nana Kwame Antwi, who joined French side Lille on Thursday could play a part in the team's champions League adventure.

Lille are in group H together with Chelsea, Valencia and Ajax Amsterdam. Ajax have Ghanaian youngster Brian Brobbey but he is yet to make a first team appearance.